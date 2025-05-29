ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,883 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.