ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,455 BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BILL by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 164,182 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BILL Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4,440.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.84.
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
