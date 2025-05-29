ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,455 BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BILL by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 164,182 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4,440.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $358.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.85 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

