ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,288 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 194,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William T. Presley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,411.01. This represents a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on THRM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.39 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

