ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4,145.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,412.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 28,384 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $119.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.95. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.81. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.