ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn raised Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

