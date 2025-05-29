ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,647 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 866,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after buying an additional 187,103 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSEM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

TSEM opened at $41.49 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

