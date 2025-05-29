ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KGS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,492 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,659,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,568,000 after acquiring an additional 913,104 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 934,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,156,000 after acquiring an additional 674,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,154.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,832,000 after acquiring an additional 627,320 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of KGS stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $329.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.45 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 339.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KGS. Barclays dropped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

