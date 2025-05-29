ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 733,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after buying an additional 129,621 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $6,312,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $125,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,966,890 shares in the company, valued at $218,690,677.10. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,520,227.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,865.84. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,124 shares of company stock worth $3,019,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

VITL opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

