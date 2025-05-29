PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 322,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCT opened at $10.25 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.