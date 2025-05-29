Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,759 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 303,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:AXL opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.71. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

