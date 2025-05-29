Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $314,997.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,640,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,801.18. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 61,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $242,400.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,228.20. This represents a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Stock Up 8.3%

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 4.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

