Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,056.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 127,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,030,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 83,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $856.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

