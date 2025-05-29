Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $45,000 Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

