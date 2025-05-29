Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $64,000 Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 264,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 148,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 114,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 51,682 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orion Office REIT news, insider Paul H. Mcdowell bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 293,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,859.60. This trade represents a 4.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at $257,670.45. This trade represents a 57.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 61,446 shares of company stock worth $147,092. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

NYSE ONL opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $100.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 50.76%.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently -5.19%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

