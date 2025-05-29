Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $69,000 Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,706,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,329,000 after purchasing an additional 578,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,386,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 8,366.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,305,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 3,721,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of MTTR opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.46.

Matterport Profile

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

