Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 0.3%

MCW opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCW

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 52,989 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $451,466.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,323.24. The trade was a 48.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 36,452 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $291,980.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,008.95. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,267 shares of company stock worth $2,242,916. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.