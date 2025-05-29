Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 70,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 799.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $315.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.42. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTKB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

