Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,099 Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 562.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.77. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.89 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $50,060.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,628.71. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

