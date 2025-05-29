Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 4,952 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Ecovyst by 485.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.43 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.74%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECVT. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on ECVT

Ecovyst Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.