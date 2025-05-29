Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 117,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $819,109.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,814,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,644,163. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $402,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,947.10. The trade was a 43.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 358,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,806. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. The company had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

