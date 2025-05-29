Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Radware worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Radware Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 168.51 and a beta of 0.95. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Radware had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.