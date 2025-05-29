Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Resources Connection by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 963,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 268,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 832,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 156,280 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 823,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 245,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

RGP opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.54%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $9.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director David P. White sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $27,373.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,981.06. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger D. Carlile acquired 25,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 54,900 shares of company stock worth $279,295. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

