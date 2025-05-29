Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock Position Raised by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,520,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,976,000 after purchasing an additional 431,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,313,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,161,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,837 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -80.56 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is presently -4,273.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

