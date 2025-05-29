Rocket Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,414 call options on the company. This is an increase of 426% compared to the typical volume of 459 call options.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
RCKT opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $264.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $26.98.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
