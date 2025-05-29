Rocket Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,414 call options on the company. This is an increase of 426% compared to the typical volume of 459 call options.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RCKT opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $264.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 792,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,814.40. The trade was a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kinnari Patel acquired 21,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at $125,837.80. This represents a 371.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

