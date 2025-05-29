Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $153,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $583,092.16. This represents a 20.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,225. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,100 shares of company stock worth $1,164,215. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

Roku Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 2.06. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

