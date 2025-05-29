Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 693.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,641,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,803.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 43,755 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.5%

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

