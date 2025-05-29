Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of RYKKY opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. Ryohin Keikaku has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items in Japan and internationally. It offers apparel products, comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, sneakers, innerwear, sweaters, camisoles, cardigans, windbreakers, duffle coats, skirts, trousers, pajamas for adults and kids, maternity stoles, backpacks, handbags, case trolleys, hats, mufflers, gloves, stockings, umbrellas, slippers, sandals, and Japanese working clothes; household goods products, including towels, mattresses, toning water, skin care products, make-up tools, fragrance oils, aroma diffusers, air purifiers, stationary, storage boxes and cases, kitchenware, cutleries, refrigerators, toasters, kettles, juicers, mixers, coffee makers, rice cookers, cabinets, shelves, chairs, benches, sofas, beds, duvets, blankets, refillable bottles, baskets, buckets, cleaning tools, laundry supplies, emergency kits, reusable masks, clocks, flashlights, radios, speakers, extension cords, travel adapters, toys, and bicycles and tricycles; and food products, including retort pouch foods, baumkuchen banana, frying-pan-ready meal kits, butter chicken curry, cookies, crackers, canned foods, potato chips, seasonings, jams, soups, frozen foods, doughnuts, ice cream, coffee beans, sake, sparkling water, and apple juice, as well as houses.

