Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of RYKKY opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. Ryohin Keikaku has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
