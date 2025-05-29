Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Stock Position Decreased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 227,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

SB stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $396.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.17. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

