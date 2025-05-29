Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.97. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 8,729 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $26.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

