Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.97. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 8,729 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.