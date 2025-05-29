Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stake Raised by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Samsara by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Samsara by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 145,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $6,436,503.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,400. The trade was a 54.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,114,097.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,883,394.34. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,442,089 shares of company stock valued at $57,323,475. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on IOT

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.