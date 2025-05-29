SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.43.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $229.03 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.44 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

