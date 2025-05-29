Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Down 74.5% in May

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the April 30th total of 391,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Seven Arts Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SAPX stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Seven Arts Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

