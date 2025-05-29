Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Grows By 420.5%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 420.5% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $111.15.

Evolution AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $2.4188 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

