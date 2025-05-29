Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Decreases By 74.7%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the April 30th total of 58,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICAGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.1%

ICAGY stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.05.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 138.31% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

