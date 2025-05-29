Short Interest in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW) Expands By 431.6%

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 431.6% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Palladyne AI Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of PDYNW stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Palladyne AI has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.69.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

Palladyne AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.