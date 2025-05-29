Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Rises By 417.9%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 417.9% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PCN stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 68.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 118,233.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $144,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

