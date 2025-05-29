Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Rises By 417.9%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 417.9% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of PCN stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.