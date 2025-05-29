Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Increases By 425.4%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 425.4% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in PolyPid by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 827,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 148,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 338,853 shares in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $2.54 on Thursday. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PolyPid ( NASDAQ:PYPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Featured Stories

