Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Drops By 75.0%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SEEK Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. SEEK has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $36.33.
About SEEK
