Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Drops By 75.0%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. SEEK has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

