Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Drops By 75.0%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $23.59 on Thursday. Wilmar International has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $27.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.6702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 4.57%.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

