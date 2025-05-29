Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Declines By 75.0%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Worley Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. Worley has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Worley from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

