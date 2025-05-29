Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,839,000 after buying an additional 2,487,337 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,125,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,624 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,253,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after buying an additional 318,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

SILA stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sila Realty Trust

About Sila Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.