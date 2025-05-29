SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 58,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 197,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SOBR Safe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

SOBR Safe Trading Up 1.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $292,560.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.66.

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative return on equity of 414.80% and a negative net margin of 4,872.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOBR Safe

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOBR Safe stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 7.72% of SOBR Safe at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

