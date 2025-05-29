Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 23,120 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,730,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,121,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,987,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after acquiring an additional 143,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $35,257,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WERN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WERN stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.09. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $712.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 193.10%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

