Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 6,778 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.32). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

