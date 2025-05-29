Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 236,742 D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 236,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of D-Wave Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QBTS opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QBTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Roger Biscay sold 15,675 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $259,891.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,177.26. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 845,813 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $14,378,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,866,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,729,004. The trade was a 22.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,358,009 shares of company stock valued at $23,282,578. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Articles

