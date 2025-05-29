Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 5,617 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,762 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.87. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $85.08 and a 1-year high of $121.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $500.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

