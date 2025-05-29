Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 216,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ProPetro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 109.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 126,346 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 221,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

ProPetro Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE:PUMP opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $11.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $566.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.19.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.