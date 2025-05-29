Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,997 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 138,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 145,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $788.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

