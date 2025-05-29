Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 317.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,734,999,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,437,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,203,603 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,141,000 after buying an additional 151,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,365,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,323,000 after buying an additional 62,931 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pathward Financial news, CAO Jennifer W. Warren sold 1,667 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $129,975.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $391,331.43. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 10,365 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $809,195.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,382.50. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,882 shares of company stock worth $1,403,123 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $86.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.40. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

