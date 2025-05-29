Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE WOR opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn raised Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WOR

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.